Podcast: Jenny Nicholson on 30 years of Pokemon, and her Pokemon Holy Grails

A special episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now available.

Creator Jenny Nicholson joins VGC’s Jordan Middler to talk all about Pokemon. Jenny chats about her memories of first discovering the series, her favourite merchandise, and more.

You can find more from Jenny, here.

