Support VGC

Podcast: Is Oblivion Remastered really a Remake?

Plus: What do we make of EA Sports FC’s first battle pass?

Jordan Middler

Podcast: Is Oblivion Remastered really a Remake?
This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion discuss the week in news, including Oblivion Remastered and more.

Plus, we predict Nintendo‘s schedule for the remainder of 2025, and answer reader questions.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£46.82£49.95£54.99$69.99$97.99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£58.99
CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£252£309.99$348.94$349$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£257£265£309.99$348.89$349.99$349.99
Nintendo Switch OLED - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition
£319.99£319.99$359.99£549.85
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.