This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now live, featuring insight into the week’s biggest gaming stories from our team of journalists.

This week, Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy chat through the biggest news of the week.

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon.

You can also get an Ad-Free version of this show by becoming a member. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

This week’s episode was produced by DealbreakerJ, QuickSave Games and Fanatical.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.