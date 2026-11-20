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Jeff Gerstmann joins Jordan Middler to dive deeper into GTA 6.

Warning: This video contains a spoiler for an event in GTA 6 that takes place within the game’s prologue. No further story spoilers are mentioned.

The reviews are out and players around the world have their hands on GTA 6. Now, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Jeff Gerstmann, who both reviewed the game, share their more in-depth thoughts after their playthroughs.

For more on GTA 6, you can check out this week’s episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast with Keza MacDonald, or our special GTA 6 Q&A with VGC’s Jordan Middler and Andy Robinson.

VGC’s Grand Theft Auto 6 review calls it “the game of the generation”, saying Rockstar “delivers its modern masterpiece with a remarkable artistic achievement that exceeds all expectations”.

“Rockstar’s developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched,” we wrote. “Minor performance issues don’t dull the sparkle of an absolute must-play experience. GTA 6 was more than worth the wait. ”

Guides: If you're playing Grand Theft Auto 6, make sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub, featuring beginner tips, navigation experience explained, GTA 6 cheats, and more.