Podcast: Forza and Fable look like GOTY contenders, and can Ubisoft recover?

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

This week, Chris and Andy are joined by Alex Donaldson to discuss Thursday’s Xbox Developer Direct.

The trio also discusses Ubisoft’s major reset announcement, its cancelled games, and its subsequent share price drop, as well as the reported retirement of Nintendo veteran Kensuke Tanabe.

