Podcast: Final Fantasy and Tupac – Was this the best SGF show ever?

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

What did we make of Summer Game Fest 2026?

In this special episode of VGC: The Video Game podcast, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Andy Robinson are joined by Alex Donaldson and Stephen Totilo to chat about Summer Game Fest 2026.

Big announcements include Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, Resident Evil: Veronica and more.

During Summer Game Fest, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle. If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.