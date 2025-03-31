Our Nintendo Switch 2 predictions: What will Nintendo show this week? – VGC Podcast

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

Nintendo will hold its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct later this week.

Ahead of the show, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Andy Robinson, and Chris Scullion sat down to record a special predictions episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast, all about Switch 2.

The team makes their predictions for which franchises are likely to appear at the showcase, and what the reaction from fans might be. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air on April 2.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.