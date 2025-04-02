Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has us very excited – VGC: The Video Game Podcast

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

A special Nintendo Switch 2 Direct episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion break down all the news from today’s Nintendo Direct.

If you missed any of the news from the show, such as the announcement of a new Donkey Kong game, the Switch 2 release date, or anything else, you can check out our comprehensive lineup of Nintendo Switch 2 news.

The audio version of this podcast will be released tomorrow.

