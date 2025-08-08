Microsoft’s latest cancellation and PlayStation’s live service stumbles – VGC Podcast #133

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, Jordan is back from New York, where he was playing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Chris and Jordan discuss the news that Microsoft is ending the development of Contraband, and Sony‘s thoughts on its live service push.

