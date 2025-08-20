Listen to our special Pokémon World Championships VGC Podcast now

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

For this special episode, recorded at the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California, Jordan is joined by PokeGirlRach to discuss the event, and what they’d like to see from future Pokémon events.

This episode was recorded just before the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships, which saw the announcement of a brand-new Pokémon TCG rarity, a new four-player mode in Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon XP, a fan experience coming next year alongside Worlds 2026.

The audio version of this podcast will be released later today.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.