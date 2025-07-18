It’s a Donkey Kong reviewer special on this week’s VGC Podcast

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

It’s a Donkey Kong Bananza reviewer special on this week’s episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast.

This week, VGC’s Andy Robinson and Eurogamer’s Alex Donaldson discuss their thoughts on the big Switch 2 platformer, after many hours reviewing the game, and discuss the week’s news in video games.

Joined as always by host Jordan Middler, the group touches on the big Legend of Zelda movie casting news, and an unfortunate BBC incident involving an NES cartridge inserted into a Super Nintendo console.

