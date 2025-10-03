Is Xbox Game Pass still a great deal? – VGC Podcast

Plus: What’s next for EA under new ownership?

Jordan Middler

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion are joined by The Game Business’s Chris Dring to chat about the week in gaming news.

This week’s big stories include the Xbox Game Pass price increase, EA’s new ownership,  and more.

