‘I couldn’t make my rent’ – Jennifer English and Aliona Baranova talk AI, video game performance, and fair pay

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stars Jennifer English and Aliona Baranova join VGC for a special episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast.

In the episode, Jennifer English and Aliona Baranova chat about the last few years of their respective careers, the challenges facing the performance industry in the video game space, and their sense of responsibility as a publicly facing queer couple in games.

Jennifer and Aliona are best known for Baldur’s Gate 3, in which Jennifer played Shadowheart, and Aliona was a performance director. Both also appeared in 2025’s Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

