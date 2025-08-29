Support VGC

Here’s what we want from the PS6 Portable – VGC Podcast #136

Plus: Should Resident Evil be extremely scary?

Jordan Middler

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, Jordan, Chris, and Andy are all back together to chat about the PS6 Portable, Resident Evil, and more.

In the second half, the crew takes reader questions and chats about the latest addition to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The audio version of this week’s show will be released later today.

