GTA 6 has been delayed: VGC Reaction Podcast

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed.

VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion have recorded an emergency podcast to discuss the news.

The game will now be released on May 26, 2026.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” read a statement from Rockstar confirming the delay.

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

