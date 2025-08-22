Gamescom round up and Mega Victreebel analysis – VGC Podcast #135

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

In the first half of this week’s episode, Jordan is joined by Push Square’s Aaron Bayne to chat about Silksong, Ghost of Yotei, and the reveal of Mega Victreebel.

In the second half, Jordan is joined by Chris Scullion to discuss all the games he’s played this week at Gamescom.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.