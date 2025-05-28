Elden Ring Nightreign review podcast: ‘It has big issues’

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

Ahead of reviews going live for Elden Ring Nightreign, VGC’s Jordan Middler and GameSpot’s Tamoor Hussain sat down to discuss FromSoftware’s latest.

The game, which is a multiplayer take on the Elden Ring formula, sees three players teaming up to take on the Nightlords. In order to reach the Nightlords, the team must survive two nights on an ever-changing map, which features bosses from the Souls series for players to take down.

The goal of the game is to defeat roaming bosses, level up, and get ready to take on the ultra-strong Nightlords. You can check out VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review for more.

